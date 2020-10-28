Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 28 Fisherman busy in fishing on the boat in... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 28 Fisherman busy in fishing on the boat in Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 10:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-28 HYDERABAD: October 28 Fisherman busy in fishing on the boat in Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP34-28 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 28 An attractive view of bridge on Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 28 An attractive view of bridge on Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan Karachi: October 11- Fishermen collect fishes from a net after fishing at Seaview beach Clifton. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi HYDERABAD: October 11 Fisherman busy in fishing in River Indus. APP photo by Farhan Khan