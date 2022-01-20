PhotosFeature Photos Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra Thu, 20 Jan 2022, 10:02 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP68-200122 LAHORE: January 20 - Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE APP67-200122 LAHORE: January 20 – Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP69-200122 LAHORE: January 20 – Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled “Permisher Singh” by Mass Foudation during 24th Alhamra Theater Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari