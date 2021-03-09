Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers at...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor arranging and displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Muzaffargarh Road Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 10:29 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-090321 MULTAN: March 09 A vendor arranging and displaying mosquito nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Muzaffargarh Road. APP photo by Safdar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMULTAN: October 03 – Vendor busy in arranging and displaying mosquito nets to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar...MULTAN: July 28 Farmer women carrying heavy load of fodder on their heads while crossing Muzaffargarh Road. APP photo by Safdar AbbasRAWALPINDI: June 15 A vendor displaying mosquito nets to attract customers at Swan Camp in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by...