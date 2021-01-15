Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers washing and packing carrots before transporting to vegetable market PhotosFeature Photos Farmers washing and packing carrots before transporting to vegetable market Fri, 15 Jan 2021, 5:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-150121 FAISALABAD: January 15 - Farmers washing and packing carrots before transporting to vegetable market. APP Photo by Tasawar Abbas APP12-150121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying fresh vegetable at their stalls in Jhang Bazaar to attract the customers Carrots are being washed in a pond before supplying to vegetable and fruit market to sell them out A vendor displaying traditional fresh vegetable Beeh to attract the customers near Naodero Road