Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers threshing mustard crop in their field PhotosFeature Photos Farmers threshing mustard crop in their field Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-280321 FAISALABAD: March 28 - Farmers threshing mustard crop in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP14-280321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in plucking and collecting mustard (saag) at their field for deliver to markets Farmers busy in loading green fodder on the tractor trolley at their field Farmers busy in preparing their farm field for next crop in traditional way