Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers thrashing rice crop in their field PhotosFeature Photos Farmers thrashing rice crop in their field Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-261120 FAISALABAD: November 26 - Farmers thrashing rice crop in their field. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP08-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in making traditional sweet item Gurr Farmers busy in threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field Farmers busy in thrashing rice crop in traditional way in their field