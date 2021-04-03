Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers spraying anti-pesticides in their field PhotosFeature Photos Farmers spraying anti-pesticides in their field Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 6:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-030421 BAHAWALPUR: April 03 Farmers spraying anti-pesticides in their field. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP23-030421 ALSO READ Farmers seeding in their field at Northern Bypass RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers seeding in their field at Northern Bypass Farmers harvesting the wheat crop in their filed area at Tando Hyder Farmers harvesting mustard in their field at Northern Bypass area