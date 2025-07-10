Thursday, July 10, 2025
Farmers sort and pack premium-quality mangoes at their orchard during the peak harvest season, ensuring the king of fruits reaches markets across the country

APP37-100725 MULTAN: July 10 – Farmers sort and pack premium-quality mangoes at their orchard during the peak harvest season, ensuring the king of fruits reaches markets across the country. APP/TVE/MAF/TZD/SSH
APP37-100725
MULTAN
