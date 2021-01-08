Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers on the way with a tractor trolley loaded with Cauliflowers supply... PhotosFeature Photos Farmers on the way with a tractor trolley loaded with Cauliflowers supply to the vegetable market Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 6:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-080121 LAHORE: January 08 - Farmers on the way with a tractor trolley loaded with Cauliflowers supply to the vegetable market. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP23-080121 ALSO READ Farmers preparing their filed for next crop at bypass RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers preparing their filed for next crop at bypass People purchasing vegetables at Fruit and Vegetable Market An elderly female labourer busy in sorting onion at vegetable market