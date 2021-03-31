Home Photos General Coverage Photos Farmers harvesting mustard in their field at Northern Bypass area PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Farmers harvesting mustard in their field at Northern Bypass area Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-310321 PESHAWAR: March 31 Farmers harvesting mustard in their field at Northern Bypass area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP25-310321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers threshing mustard crop in their field Farmers busy in plucking and collecting mustard (saag) at their field for deliver to markets Farmers busy in loading green fodder on the tractor trolley at their field