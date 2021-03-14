Home Photos General Coverage Photos Farmers from all over Pakistan walk with their camels, bulls, cows, buffalos...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFarmers from all over Pakistan walk with their camels, bulls, cows, buffalos and goats during Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass Ground Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 5:15 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-140321 HYDERABAD: March 14 Farmers from all over Pakistan walk with their camels, bulls, cows, buffalos and goats during Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass Ground. APP photo by Akram AliAPP10-140321APP11-140321ALSO READ Animal breeders and traders from All over Pakistan walk with their bulls during opening ceremony of Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORDog owners showing their dogs during Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass GroundGirls visit animals stall during opening ceremony of Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass GroundAnimal breeders and traders from All over Pakistan walk with their bulls during opening ceremony of Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock &...