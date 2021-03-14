Farmers from all over Pakistan walk with their camels, bulls, cows, buffalos and goats during Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass Ground
APP10-140321 HYDERABAD: March 14  Farmers from all over Pakistan walk with their camels, bulls, cows, buffalos and goats during Sindh Livestock Expo 2021 organized by Livestock & Fisheries Department at Hatri Bypass Ground. APP photo by Akram Ali
