Farmers busy in threshing wheat crop in their field

Sun, 9 May 2021, 6:14 PM

APP13-090521 CHINIOT: May 09 - Farmers busy in filling chaff (husk from wheat) for shifting after threshing wheat crop in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Ali

APP12-090521

APP13-090521