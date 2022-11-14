PhotosPhoto Feature Farmers busy in sowing Sugar Cane in the field as the cultivation begin for Suger Cane production at Naguman Mon, 14 Nov 2022, 5:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP27 -141122 PESHAWAR: November 14 - Farmers busy in sowing Sugar Cane in the field as the cultivation begin for Suger Cane production at Naguman. APP/SYR/MOS/SSH APP27 -141122 PESHAWAR APP28 -141122 PESHAWAR: Nov 14 – Farmers busy in sowing Sugar Cane in rows at the field as the cultivation begin for Suger Cane production at Naguman. APP/SYR/MOS/SSH