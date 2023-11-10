Farmers are cleaning and collecting Daikon before transporting them to the Vegetable Market

Farmers are cleaning and collecting Daikon before transporting them to the Vegetable Market
APP18-101123 PESHAWAR: November 10 - Farmers are cleaning and collecting Daikon before transporting them to the Vegetable Market
Farmers are cleaning and collecting Daikon before transporting them to the Vegetable Market
APP18-101123
PESHAWAR: November 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services