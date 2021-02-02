Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at... PhotosFeature Photos Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at Mirpurkhas Road Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-020221 HYDERABAD: February 02 Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at Mirpurkhas Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP24-020221 ALSO READ A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace A farmer cleansing herbs from his Strawberry farm A farmer extracting sugarcane juice for preparing Gurrh at his farm