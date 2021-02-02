Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at Mirpurkhas Road
APP24-020221 HYDERABAD: February 02  Farmer harvesting spinach in their field for shifting to vegetable market at Mirpurkhas Road. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP24-020221

ALSO READ  A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR