Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor... PhotosFeature Photos Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-221120 MULTAN: November 22 - Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP28-221120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in preparing their farm field for next crop MULTAN: October 25 – Farmer busy in preparing his field with the help of tractor for next crop while flock of bird searching food.... MULTAN: October 22 Women workers busy in routine work at their farm field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari