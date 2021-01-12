Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor... PhotosFeature Photos Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop Tue, 12 Jan 2021, 7:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-120121 FAISALABAD: January 12 - Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP62-120121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A farmer busy in collecting honey at his bee farm to sell it in the market FAISALABAD: November 01 – A farmer busy in routine work at his bee farm. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem MULTAN: September 14 – Farmer busy in spreading red chili for drying after collecting from field. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari