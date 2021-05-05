Home Photos Feature Photos Farmer busy in leveling land for next crop PhotosFeature Photos Farmer busy in leveling land for next crop Wed, 5 May 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-050521 SIALKOT: May 05 - Farmer busy in leveling land for next crop. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmer busy in preparing his farm field with the help of tractor for next crop A farmer harvesting wheat crop by tractor near Bypass Road A farmer busy in cleaning herbs from his strawberry farm