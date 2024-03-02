Election day banner

Famous TV artist Leyla Zuberi giving prizes to winners of Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1

Famous TV artist Leyla Zuberi giving prizes to winners of Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1
APP11-020324 ISLAMABAD: March 02 - Famous TV artist Leyla Zuberi giving prizes to winners of Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1. APP/TZD
Famous TV artist Leyla Zuberi giving prizes to winners of Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1
APP11-020324
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services