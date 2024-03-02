- WASA staff in field to remove stagnant rainwater: MD WASA
- Accused involved in throwing acid on ex wife held
- CM KP expresses grief over loss of precious lives due to rains
- Famous TV artist Leyla Zuberi giving prizes to winners of Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1
- Students participating in Regional Dress fashion show organized in connection with Students Week celebrations held at FG Home Economics College F11/1
Pakistan's National News Agency