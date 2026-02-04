Wednesday, February 4, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFamous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu.

APP28-040226 ISLAMABAD: February 04 - Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu. APP/SAK/MAF/TZD
3
- Advertisement -
Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu.
APP28-040226
ISLAMABAD: February 04 –
Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu.
APP29-040226
ISLAMABAD: February 04 – Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu. APP/SAK/MAF/TZD
Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen awarding certificates to position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu.
APP30-040226
ISLAMABAD: February 04 – Famous TV Artist Amjum Habibi and Principal Prof. Abida Parveen pose for group photo with position holder students during prize distribution ceremony of Standup Comedy & Embroidery competitions held at Model College for Girls Bharakahu. APP/SAK/MAF/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan