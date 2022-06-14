PhotosFeature Photos Famous Singer of the country, Ghulam Abbas performing in the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office Tue, 14 Jun 2022, 12:21 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP79-130622 KARACHI: June 13 - Famous Singer of the country, Ghulam Abbas performing in the ceremony to honor the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan office. APP Photo by M. Saeed Qureshi APP79-130622 KARACHI