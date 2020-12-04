Home Photos General Coverage Photos Famous Poet Fatima Hassan along with others speaking during 13th International Urdu... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Famous Poet Fatima Hassan along with others speaking during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan Fri, 4 Dec 2020, 7:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-041220 KARACHI: December 04 - Famous Poet Fatima Hassan along with others speaking during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP33-041220 ALSO READ Participants selecting books at stall during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Participants selecting books at stall during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan