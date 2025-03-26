22.7 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Famous Film Director and Actor Jawed Sheikh and others being briefing by JDC Foundation Pakistan Welfare Organization General Secretary, Zafar Abbas during visiting of Free Eid Bazar on The Title of “Maa hum bhi Eid Manaengy” organized by JDC

APP40-260325 KARACHI: March 26 - Famous Film Director and Actor Jawed Sheikh and others being briefing by JDC Foundation Pakistan Welfare Organization General Secretary, Zafar Abbas during visiting of Free Eid Bazar on The Title of "Maa hum bhi Eid Manaengy" organized by JDC. APP/AMH/ABB
6
APP40-260325
KARACHI
