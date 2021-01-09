Home Photos Feature Photos Families watching a Lion in a cage at Bahawalpur Zoo PhotosFeature Photos Families watching a Lion in a cage at Bahawalpur Zoo Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-09 BAHAWALPUR: January 09 - Families watching a Lion in a cage at Bahawalpur Zoo. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP17-09 ALSO READ A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal... Families watching animals during their visit to Zoo Families watching animals during their visit to Zoo