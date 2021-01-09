Families watching a Lion in a cage at Bahawalpur Zoo
APP17-09 BAHAWALPUR: January 09 - Families watching a Lion in a cage at Bahawalpur Zoo. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP17-09

ALSO READ  A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR