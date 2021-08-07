Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate tree plantation campaign as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road

APP11-070821 FAISALABAD: August 07 - Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate tree plantation campaign as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: August 07 – Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance sapling a plant during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: August 07 – Students sapling plants during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
FAISALABAD: August 07 – Students sapling plants during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

A view of closed markets at Blue Area as the government announced two-day closure to avoid further spreading COVID-19 outbreak

A vendor arranging and displaying national colour dresses to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor extracting orange juice for customers at Qaim Shah Bukhari Road

A view of closed markets at Murree Road as the government announced two-day closure to avoid further spreading COVIC-19 outbreak

A vendor displaying and arranging national flags and other related stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A view of closed markets in city during lockdown as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed from 31st July to 8th August as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

A vendor selling different shapes balloons on the roadside setup in the city

A vendor waiting for customers to sell dates while sitting at roadside Canal Road in the city

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi distributes the 30 Kissan Cards among the farming community and kicked off plantation campaigns under the Prime Minister Green and Clean Pakistan drive at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Dr. Moeed Yusuf , Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning addressing the event at Pakistan Embassy Washington DC to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 05

Family covers their faces with mask riding on a motorcycle at a road as the Pakistan Government makes face masks mandatory in public places amid a 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul distributing books and copies to inmates of District Jail

