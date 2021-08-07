PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate tree plantation campaign as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road Sat, 7 Aug 2021, 3:57 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP11-070821 FAISALABAD: August 07 - Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan cutting the ribbon to inaugurate tree plantation campaign as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP11-070821 APP12-070821FAISALABAD: August 07 – Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance sapling a plant during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP13-070821FAISALABAD: August 07 – Students sapling plants during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP14-070821FAISALABAD: August 07 – Students sapling plants during tree plantation event as a part of the ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2021 at Samundri Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas