APP15-171220 FAISALABAD: December 17 - Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance cutting ribbon to inaugurate hand washing facilities provided by the partnership between UNICEF Pakistan and WASA at Social Security Hospital. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
