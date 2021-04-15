Home Photos Feature Photos Faithful breaking their fast on the 2nd day of the Holy Month... PhotosFeature Photos Faithful breaking their fast on the 2nd day of the Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak arranged by shopkeepers at Burns Road Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 10:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-150421 KARACHI: April 15 - Faithful breaking their fast on the 2nd day of the Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak arranged by shopkeepers at Burns Road. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ People busy in purchasing traditional food from roadside vendor for breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Madrassa students waiting for Aazan to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Roadside vendor preparing traditional food items at Burns Road for customers on 2nd day of Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak An elderly woman buying fruit chat displayed by a roadside vendor on 2nd day of the Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak