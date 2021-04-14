Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New Memon Masjid
APP75-140421 KARACHI: April 14  Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New Memon Masjid. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  People busy in purchasing fruits for iftari during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR