Home Photos General Coverage Photos Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New Memon Masjid Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-140421 KARACHI: April 14 Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New Memon Masjid. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ People busy in purchasing fruits for iftari during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters arranging food for breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New... People busy in purchasing traditional food from roadside vendor for breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramzan ul... People busy in purchasing fruit from roadside vendors for breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak