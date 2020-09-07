FAISALABAD: September 07 – Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

FAISALABAD: September 07 - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP56-07 FAISALABAD: September 07 - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP56-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 07  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR