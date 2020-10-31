FAISALABAD: October 31 - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is unveiling plaque to inaugurate Langar Khana established by Sylani Welfare Trust at City Terminal near GTS Chowk as free food to the needy people. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: October 31 - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is sharing food with people after inaugurating Langar Khana established by Sylani Welfare Trust at City Terminal near GTS Chowk for free food to the needy people. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

