FAISALABAD: October 31 – Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is offering Dua after inaugurating Langar Khana free food to the needy people, established by Sylani Welfare Trust at City Terminal near GTS Chowk. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 9:19 PM

ALSO READ
FAISALABAD: October 31 - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is unveiling plaque to inaugurate Langar Khana established by Sylani Welfare Trust at City Terminal near GTS Chowk as free food to the needy people. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem