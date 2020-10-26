Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 26 – Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 26 – Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 6:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-26 FAISALABAD: October 26 - Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP13-26 ALSO READ HASSANABDAL: October 25 Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HASSANABDAL: October 25 Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam... FAISALABAD: October 25 – Pakistan Sunni Tehreek holding rally in connection of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem RAWALPINDI: October 22 – A shopkeeper selling colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Saidpur Road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh