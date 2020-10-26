FAISALABAD: October 26 - Shopkeepers displayed green flags outside their shops at Amin Pur Bazaar to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir

