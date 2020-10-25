Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 25 – Flour is being sold out at government-fixed price... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 25 – Flour is being sold out at government-fixed price in a Sahulat Bazaar. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 10:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-25 FAISALABAD: October 25 - Flour is being sold out at government-fixed price in a Sahulat Bazaar. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP16-25 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: October 21 A person carrying flour bag after purchasing from Sahulat Bazaar at Company Bagh. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood SIALKOT: October 20 – Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq talking to a woman customer about Sahulat Bazaar. APP photo by Muhammad... پانچ لاکھ ٹن گندم فوری درآمد ہوئی تو قیمتیں نیچے آ جائیں گی؛ سینیئر وزیر عبدالعلیم خان