FAISALABAD: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative flags and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP31-22 FAISALABAD: October 22 - A vendor displaying decorative flags and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP31-22