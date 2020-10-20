Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 20 – A blacksmith fixing iron nail shoes to a... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 20 – A blacksmith fixing iron nail shoes to a donkey. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 3:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-20 FAISALABAD: October 20 - A blacksmith fixing iron nail shoes to a donkey. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP09-20 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: August 27 – A blacksmith sharpening knives to be used by mourners oozing themselves during procession of Muharram. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RAWALPINDI: July 29 – A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the... KARACHI: July 28 A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals at Ranchore line area in connection with upcoming Muslims...