FAISALABAD: October 16 - Rector National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) Dr Tanveer Hussain addressing at inauguration ceremony of Compressed Air Centre of Excellence at the University. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP21-16 FAISALABAD: October 16 - Rector National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) Dr Tanveer Hussain addressing at inauguration ceremony of Compressed Air Centre of Excellence at the University. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP21-16

Sponsored Ad