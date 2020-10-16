Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 16 – Chairman Chenab Limited Mian Muhammad Latif inauguration ceremony... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 16 – Chairman Chenab Limited Mian Muhammad Latif inauguration ceremony of Compressed Air Centre of Excellence at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 16 Oct 2020, 7:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-16 FAISALABAD: October 16 - Chairman Chenab Limited Mian Muhammad Latif inauguration ceremony of Compressed Air Centre of Excellence at National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP19-16 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: September 28 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing during the Inauguration Ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital. APP MULTAN: September 06 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing during inauguration ceremony of 132 kv Grid Station at Fatima Jinnah Town. APP...