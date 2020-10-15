Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 15 Gypsies collecting valuables from waste material floating on... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 15 Gypsies collecting valuables from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Thu, 15 Oct 2020, 3:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-15 FAISALABAD: October 15 Gypsies collecting valuables from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP12-15 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: July 06 Female gypsies preparing traditional baskets with dry tree branches at their roadside setup. APP photo by Farhan Khan KARACHI: June 20 A donkey cart holder on their way back after collecting valuables from garbage from Korangi area. APP Photo by Saeed...