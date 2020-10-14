Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 14 – Mrs. Sara Ahmad Chairperson Children Protection & Welfare... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 14 – Mrs. Sara Ahmad Chairperson Children Protection & Welfare Bureau distributing toys among children housed at CPWB during her visit to the bureau. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-14 FAISALABAD: October 14 - Mrs. Sara Ahmad Chairperson Children Protection & Welfare Bureau distributing toys among children housed at CPWB during her visit to the bureau. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP12-14 Sponsored Ad