FAISALABAD: October 09 - Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer visiting different stalls after inauguration of exhibition to mark the World Egg Day at UAF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP10-09 FAISALABAD: October 09 - Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer visiting different stalls after inauguration of exhibition to mark the World Egg Day at UAF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP10-09

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR