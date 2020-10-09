Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 09 – Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer visiting different stalls... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 09 – Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer visiting different stalls after inauguration of exhibition to mark the World Egg Day at UAF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 3:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-09 FAISALABAD: October 09 - Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer visiting different stalls after inauguration of exhibition to mark the World Egg Day at UAF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP10-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 25 Dr. Sajid Mahmood Shahzad, Vice Chancellor, Minhaj University, Lahore presenting book to President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-E-Sadr. APP