FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 8:01 PM

ISLAMABAD: October 07 - A volunteer distributing cold drink among the mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Saleem Rana

KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M...

KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP...