Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 05 – A vender is displaying colorful lady’s shoes at... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 05 – A vender is displaying colorful lady’s shoes at his roadside stall to attract the customers. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 6:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-05 FAISALABAD: October 05 - A vender is displaying colorful lady's shoes at his roadside stall to attract the customers. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP24-05