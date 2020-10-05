FAISALABAD: October 05 - A vender is displaying colorful lady's shoes at his roadside stall to attract the customers. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

President offers condolences with #Kuwait leadership on death of late Emir Sheikh Sabah



#APPNews #PresidentOfPakistan #DrArifAlvi #EmirKuwait #EmirSheikhSabah

#الكويت



@PresOfPakistan @ArifAlvi @MOFAKuwait @MOInformation



https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/president-offers-condolences-with-kuwait-leadership-on-death-of-late-emir-sheikh-sabah/ via @appcsocialmedia