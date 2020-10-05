Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 05 – A health worker administering polio drops to a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 05 – A health worker administering polio drops to a child at Mian Muhammad Trust Hospital during 5-day Anti-Polio drive in the city. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 4:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-05 FAISALABAD: October 05 - A health worker administering polio drops to a child at Mian Muhammad Trust Hospital during 5-day Anti-Polio drive in the city. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP17-05 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: October 05 - A health worker administering polio drops to a child at Mian Muhammad Trust Hospital during 5-day Anti-Polio drive in the city. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 05 – A health worker administering polio drops to a child at Mian Muhammad Trust Hospital during 5-day Anti-Polio drive in the...