Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: November 10 – A vender displaying and arranging shoes to attract... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: November 10 – A vender displaying and arranging shoes to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Rajbah Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 9:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-10 FAISALABAD: November 10 - A vender displaying and arranging shoes to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Rajbah Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP29-10 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: July 05 – Cobblers busy in polishing shoes at their roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt KARACHI: June 03 – People busy in selecting and purchasing used shoes on display along the roadside by vendors in Provincial Capital. APP Photo...