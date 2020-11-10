FAISALABAD: November 10  Women viewing artificial jewelry on stall during clothes exhibition. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP21-10 FAISALABAD: November 10  Women viewing artificial jewelry on stall during clothes exhibition. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP21-10

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: November 10  Women viewing dresses displayed during clothes exhibition. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR