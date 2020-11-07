Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: November 07 – A worker busy in roasting peanuts at his... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: November 07 – A worker busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 6:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-07 FAISALABAD: November 07 - A worker busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP28-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: November 04 A worker busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace in a local market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ISLAMABAD: November 03 Workers busy in roasting peanuts at their workplace. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk MULTAN: October 26 – Worker busy in stitching quilt as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari