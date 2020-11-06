Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: November 06 – A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: November 06 – A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at Novelty Bridge. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 5:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-05 FAISALABAD: November 06 - A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at Novelty Bridge. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP05-05 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 04 A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers in G-9 Markaz. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 04 A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers in G-9 Markaz. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh RAWALPINDI: October 05 A vendor displaying fishes on a hand cart to attract customers at Jama Masjid area. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood