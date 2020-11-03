FAISALABAD: November 03 - Muhammad Shakeel Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell viewing calligraphic work displayed during 15th annual calligraphy exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
