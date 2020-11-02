Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 02 – Rescue 1122 officials fished out a dead body... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 02 – Rescue 1122 officials fished out a dead body from Rajbah Sirwala. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 6:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-02 FAISALABAD: November 02 - Rescue 1122 officials fished out a dead body from Rajbah Sirwala. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP20-02 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: September 23 Rescue-1122 officials demonstrating their skills Inter District Rescue Challenge to deal with emergencies at Rescue-1122 office Aziz Bhatti Town. APP... SARGODHA: September 23 Rescue-1122 officials demonstrating their skills Inter District Rescue Challenge to deal with emergencies at Rescue-1122 office Aziz Bhatti Town. APP... SARGODHA: September 23 Rescue-1122 officials demonstrating their skills Inter District Rescue Challenge to deal with emergencies at Rescue-1122 office Aziz Bhatti Town. APP...