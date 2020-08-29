FAISALABAD: August 29 – Mourners attending procession of 9th Muharramul Harram at Saleemi Chowk. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ PESHAWAR: August 29  A large number of people attending the Zul Jinnah Procession on 9th Muharramul Harram at Saddar Bazaar. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th Muharram. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum